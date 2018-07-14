High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium

During a NATO summit in Belgium on July 11, world leaders' other halves, including one husband, attended an event for spouses and witnessed a concert at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium.

Upon arriving at a music academy in Waterloo, world leaders' spouses were greeted by Amelie Derbaudrenghien, the partner of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, and Ingrid Schulerud, the wife of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

During a break, they posed for a group photo, observed a display of hats by Belgian designer Fabienne Delvigne and tried treats created by Herman Van Dender, a pastry maker and chocolatier who is the official supplier to the Belgian royal house.

The Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel is a music center for gifted young musicians in the middle of a park outside of Brussels, where the leaders met for the summit.