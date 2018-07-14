Register
15:32 GMT +314 July 2018
    High Heels and Powerful Husbands: First Ladies' Club Meets in Belgium

    © AP Photo / Virginia Mayo
    Amelie Derbaudrenghien, the partner of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, second left, speaks with US first lady Melania Trump, center, and French first lady Brigitte Macron, second right, during a group photo at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium, during a spouse program on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

    During a NATO summit in Belgium on July 11, world leaders' other halves, including one husband, attended an event for spouses and witnessed a concert at the Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel in Waterloo, Belgium.

    Upon arriving at a music academy in Waterloo, world leaders' spouses were greeted by Amelie Derbaudrenghien, the partner of Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, and Ingrid Schulerud, the wife of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

    During a break, they posed for a group photo, observed a display of hats by Belgian designer Fabienne Delvigne and tried treats created by Herman Van Dender, a pastry maker and chocolatier who is the official supplier to the Belgian royal house.    

    The Queen Elisabeth Music Chapel is a music center for gifted young musicians in the middle of a park outside of Brussels, where the leaders met for the summit. 

    First Ladies, summit, meeting, NATO, Brigitte Macron, Melania Trump, Belgium
