From dragons and giant Buddhas to strikingly romantic sunsets and varied nightlife - Asia has a lot to offer to savvy tourists as well as newbie adventurers. For those ready to discover the continent, guidebook publisher Lonely Planet has picked its top 10 sites to visit for its annual "Best in Asia" list.

Lonely Planet's list of Asian destinations combines tourist hotspots as well as less hyped regions and cities all across the continent — from South Korean parks and incredibly creations in Uzbekistan to the natural wonders of India and Indonesia.

The company's experts have combed through thousands of recommendations to compile the list. For holiday inspiration, check out their best picks in Sputnik's gallery.