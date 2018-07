Take a look at the latest swimsuit trends showcased by designers from Sri Lanka, Australia, India, Britain and the United States in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Swim Week is Asia’s first and most premier swimwear fashion platform, and is an exciting swimwear hub and destination. An unspoken theme of batiks, prints and colour blocking were consistent throughout the Swim Week fashion show in Colombo as designers showcased their take on luxury resort wear for Swim and Resort 2019.