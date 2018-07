Sputnik has gathered the pictures of the most important and colorful events of the last seven days in the following photo gallery.

From the final matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup group stage and Palestinian Great March of Return protests to the San Fermin festival in Spain, French military divers, Israeli soldiers and Thai rescuers, from Mexico's newly elected President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador to the famous goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev and US singer Taylor Swift — take a look at this week's events (June 30 — July 6) in the following photo gallery.