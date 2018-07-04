Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup

On June 14, the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia for the first time in the country's history with a colorful opening ceremony at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. Football matches will be played all throughout the country until July 15, when the final takes place. At this very stadium, on July 19, 1980, the Olympic flame was lit, commencing the 1980 Summer Games. This is not the only thing that these two sports festivals have in common, although a lot has changed over the last four decades – even the country's name is different. From happy fans to top athletes and celebrations — Sputnik's has picked the highlights.
