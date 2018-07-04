Spot the Difference: 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow vs 2018 FIFA World Cup

Nearly 40 years after the Summer Olympics brought festive crowds and top athletes from all over the world to Soviet Moscow, the Russian capital is again in the spotlight, hosting another major sports event, the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Check out Sputnik's gallery to discover how these epic tournaments have changed the city.

On June 14, the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off in Russia for the first time in the country's history with a colorful opening ceremony at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium. Football matches will be played all throughout the country until July 15, when the final takes place. At this very stadium, on July 19, 1980, the Olympic flame was lit, commencing the 1980 Summer Games. This is not the only thing that these two sports festivals have in common, although a lot has changed over the last four decades – even the country's name is different. From happy fans to top athletes and celebrations — Sputnik's has picked the highlights.