Women Can Now Drive Legally in Saudi Arabia

As of yesterday, Saudi Arabian women have been celebrating the historic lifting of the conservative kingdom's ban on women driving. Images of merry Saudi female motorists, never seen behind the wheel in their home country before, have been collected in Sputnik's gallery.

Up to June 24, 2018, Saudi Arabia had remained the world's only country legally barring female motorists since the late 1970s. In September 2017, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud issued a royal decree ordering the lifting of the ban, which is a part of wide-ranging changes being implemented to modernize the kingdom. A significant role in the reform process is attributed to Mohammed bin Salman, who was appointed crown prince in June 2017. Within the framework of the reforms women are now allowed to attend public entertainment events and serve in the armed forces.

Saudi women marked the date by taking to the roads en masse last night and took to Twitter to express their pride and endorse the move.