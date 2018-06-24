Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World

Yemenis and foreign tourists gather to admire an example of the Dragon Blood tree on the virtually untouched Yemeni Island of Socotra, a site of global importance for biodiversity conservation, located in the northwestern Indian Ocean, some 350km south of the Arabian Peninsula, on March 27, 2008. Socotra is the main island of an archipelago of the same name, sometimes referred to as "the Galapagos of the Indian Ocean." The island is historically famous for its unique and spectacular vegetation -- botanists rank the flora of Socotra among the ten most endangered groups of island flora in the world -- and now the opening of an airport in 1999 and other infrastructure developments are turning Socotra into a possible off-beat eco-tourist destination. The Dragon Blood tree is unique to the island.