14:22 GMT +324 June 2018
    Photo

    Ghost Dolls and Swimming Pigs: The Strangest Islands in the World

    • Socotra Island, Yemen
    • Okunoshima Island, Japan
    • Alcatraz Island, located in San Francisco Bay
    • Tashiro Island, Japan
    • Fort Boyard, off the western coast of France
    • The Island of the Dolls, Mexico
    • Bahamas' Exuma Islands Occupied by Swimming Pigs
    • Fadiouth Island made of clam shells, Senegal
    © AFP 2018 / Khaled Fazaa
    Yemenis and foreign tourists gather to admire an example of the Dragon Blood tree on the virtually untouched Yemeni Island of Socotra, a site of global importance for biodiversity conservation, located in the northwestern Indian Ocean, some 350km south of the Arabian Peninsula, on March 27, 2008. Socotra is the main island of an archipelago of the same name, sometimes referred to as "the Galapagos of the Indian Ocean." The island is historically famous for its unique and spectacular vegetation -- botanists rank the flora of Socotra among the ten most endangered groups of island flora in the world -- and now the opening of an airport in 1999 and other infrastructure developments are turning Socotra into a possible off-beat eco-tourist destination. The Dragon Blood tree is unique to the island.

    Some remote islands are almost a world unto themselves, thus it is not surprising that they are home to such unusual forms of life, with flora and fauna that could not exist anywhere else on Earth. Take a look at the world's most mysterious islands in the following photo gallery.

    According to statistics, one out of every ten people in the world lives on an island. However, not all islands are the same, and some of them are not even suitable for living; others literally give us the shivers.

    island, nature, life
    • This Week in Pictures: June 16-22
      Last update: 13:33 22.06.2018
      13:33 22.06.2018

      This Week in Pictures: June 16-22

      Take a look at the pictures of this week (June 16-22), which has been marked by tense and surprising World Cup matches and the scandal, surrounding the separation of immigrant children from their parents in the United States.

      22
    • Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US
      Last update: 17:46 21.06.2018
      17:46 21.06.2018

      Hope it Doesn't Rain: Toilet Paper Wedding Dress Contest Starts in US

      The top 10 finalists have been chosen from more than 1,550 participants who created dresses out of toilet paper, tape, glue, and thread at the finale held at Kleinfeld Bridal in Manhattan, New York.

      9
    • Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi
      Last update: 14:30 20.06.2018
      14:30 20.06.2018

      Kingdom of Sand: How Desert Engulfs Dubai and Abu Dhabi

      One rarely gets the opportunity to witness a battle of nature with people, but the United Arab Emirates is just one place where you can glimpse this phenomenon.

      15
    • Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags
      Last update: 15:05 19.06.2018
      15:05 19.06.2018

      Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags

      Football fans coming from all over the world to watch FIFA World Cup matches express their feelings about their favorite teams by dressing in colorful t-shirts, wearing flags as capes and painting their faces with their country's team flag.

      15

