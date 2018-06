Take a look at the pictures of this week (June 16-22), which has been marked by tense and surprising World Cup matches and the scandal, surrounding the separation of immigrant children from their parents in the United States.

From breathtaking World Cup 2018 matches and the second victory of the Russian national team at the tournament, Angelina Jolie's visit to the Iraqi city of Mosul and the International Yoga Day to pre-election rallies in Turkey, the earthquake in the Japanese prefecture of Osaka and the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr — Sputnik has gathered the most important and spectacular events of the last seven days in the following photo gallery.