16:54 GMT +319 June 2018
    Photo

    Gettin' Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags

    0 10

    © Sputnik / Elena Rusko
    A fan of the Croatian national team before the group stage match of the FIFA World Cup between the national teams of Croatia and Nigeria.

    Football fans coming from all over the world to watch FIFA World Cup matches express their feelings about their favorite teams by dressing in colorful t-shirts, wearing flags as capes and painting their faces with their country's team flag.

    Among female fans the most popular way of supporting their team this year is to paint their face in the colors of a flag. Only the form of the painting differs, one fan wants it like a tricolor fluttering in the wind, while another paints just three white-blue-red stripes, and a third draws some image in the national colors.

    The 2018 FIFA World Cup started on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.

    fans, flags, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia
    More photos

    • Last update: 20:40 18.06.2018
      20:40 18.06.2018

      From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup

      Fans from all over the world have brought a proper carnival vibe to Russia, which is hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup from June 14 till July 15. While the world's best footballers compete on the pitch, their creative fans try to trump each other in the stadiums and streets of 11 cities. Sputnik has picked the most exotic outfits.

      18
    • A fan of the Portugal national team before the start of a group stage match between Portugal and Spain.
      Last update: 21:32 16.06.2018
      21:32 16.06.2018

      Hot Support: Most Beautiful Female Fans at FIFA World Cup 2018

      Female fans at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia vary greatly: from Russian, European and Latin American beauties to Saudi female football admirers, who were only recently allowed to attend domestic stadiums.

      18
    • This Week in Pictures: June 9-15
      Last update: 14:41 15.06.2018
      14:41 15.06.2018

      This Week in Pictures: June 9-15

      Take a look at the photos of the most important events of the past seven days, which include the opening ceremony of the world's most important football tournament and the Singapore summit, which has resulted in DPRK reaffirming its commitment to denuclearize.

      25
    • Fans Celebrate Opening Day of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia
      Last update: 20:44 14.06.2018
      20:44 14.06.2018

      Fans Celebrate Opening Day of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia

      Sputnik has summed up the photo highlights of the opening day of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

      16

