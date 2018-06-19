Gettin’ Cheeky With It: Fans Paint Faces With World Cup Countries' Flags

Football fans coming from all over the world to watch FIFA World Cup matches express their feelings about their favorite teams by dressing in colorful t-shirts, wearing flags as capes and painting their faces with their country's team flag.

Among female fans the most popular way of supporting their team this year is to paint their face in the colors of a flag. Only the form of the painting differs, one fan wants it like a tricolor fluttering in the wind, while another paints just three white-blue-red stripes, and a third draws some image in the national colors.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup started on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches played at 12 stadiums across 11 Russian cities.