From Aztec and Captain Spain to T-Rex: Football Fans Rave at 2018 FIFA World Cup

Football fan madness has embraced 11 Russian cities after the 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 in Moscow with an opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. The top tournament has brought to Russia not only major football stars, but also thousands of creative fans. The football tournament, which will continue until July 15, has introduced some of the most unexpected heroes to the world, including Spanish-made superheroes, Argentinian dandies in top hats, football beauties and all sorts of inflatable animals. You can check them out in Sputnik's gallery.