From the historic summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong-un, G7 summit in Canada and the spectacular opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup 2018 in Moscow and the first victory of the Russian national team in the match against Saudi Arabia to the Stanley Cup final and Russia Day celebrations — take a look at this week's events in Sputnik's photo gallery.