According to the rules of the Miss World Cup 2018 Contest, all participants had to know a lot about football and be between the ages of 18 and 33. An 18-year-old Belgian, Zoe Brunet, won the title "Miss World Cup 2018" in Germany's Europa Park Rust, receiving 3,500 euros ($4,112) for her victory. Second place was taken by the representative for Germany, Anahita Rebain, while third was taken by Amanda Petri from Denmark.