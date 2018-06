Take a look at how nature has taken possession of sturdy brick houses that now stand abandoned in what was once a flourishing fishing community on a Chinese island.

Entire houses have been completely overgrown, as though they were vacuum-sealed in a lush layer of green in Houtouwan on the Shengshan islands in China's eastern Zhejiang province. The village was once home to more than 2,000 fishermen among other residents, but was abandoned in the early 1990s. Today, the village is only home to a handful of people, but has become a popular tourist attraction.