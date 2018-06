Folk festivals, concerts and sporting events traditionally take place on this day in cities across Russia, celebrating the day of the adoption of the declaration of state sovereignty.

On this day, national awards are given to people in the Kremlin for their work in the fields of science and technology, literature and art, as well as for outstanding humanitarian achievements.

People also attend concerts and firework displays that take place in many cities throughout the country.

The Russia Day is one of the country's "youngest" state holidays. People began celebrating it in 1992 and in 1994 it was declared a national holiday.