The history of the chief Soviet children's store began on June 6, 1957, when the first Children's World opened in the center of Moscow. Just its name nowadays instills nostalgia in people all across Russia and other former USSR states.

Starting June 1957, Soviet kids got their toys, clothes, presents and dreams from Children's World. Over the years malls under this brand popped up in many Soviet cities, but its first store in Moscow remained the flagship. It managed to survive the collapse of the USSR and a long-time renovation in the 2000s. Check out her gallery to view what the famed store used to look like in the USSR.