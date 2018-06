Even the Russian far north braces for the FIFA World Cup 2018; in this photo gallery you can see how.

Russia will host its first World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The fixtures will be played at 12 stadiums across 11 cities.

Russia will host its first-ever FIFA World Cup from June 14 and July 15, with the host nation set to face off against Saudi Arabia in the opening match of the tournament at the 81,000-seat Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, before taking on Egypt and Uruguay in their other two Group A games.