04 June 2018
    Photo

    'The Empire Strips Back' at Star Wars Burlesque Parody

    © REUTERS / Mario Anzuoni
    Performers dressed like Stormtroopers dance during "The Empire Strips Back: A Star Wars Burlesque Parody" in Los Angeles, California, US.

    Stormtroopers, a dangerously seductive Boba Fett, some tantalizing Twi'leks, a delightfully luke-warm Taun Taun, a lady-like Luke Skywalker, the Droids and more characters from the famous saga have resumed dancing in a burlesque show in California.

    The show was created in 2011 by Russall S. Beattie in Sydney, Australia, and has received enormous popularity ever since. In 2016 the video of the Star Wars Burlesque Parody went viral with more than 20 million people watching it in a few days. 

    Burlesque Dancer, parody, Star Wars, Australia, United States
