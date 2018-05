Although one wouldn't wish it upon their worst enemy to feel the wrath of lightning, one may still enjoy these spectacular sights.

The natural phenomenon, which kills between 6,000-24,000 per year, has mesmerized and terrified humankind for ages. Although scientists had long ago proved that lightning flashes and thunderstorms are the result of electricity in the atmosphere rather than signs of the divine will, images of lightning still sometimes make people hold their breath and shiver. Check it out for yourself in Sputnik's gallery.