Russian Military Competes for 'Crimson Beret' Title in Impressive Drills

In Russia, the crimson beret is the symbol of the special forces (Spetsnaz) commandos of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.
Qualification tests for the right to bear a crimson beret have taken place at a Russian training center in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk. Take a look at a military march, combat course and hand-to-hand combat performed by the Russian special forces in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
The 315th anniversary of St. Petersburg was celebrated with a number of outstanding events, the most memorable of which was the elephants' parade in the center of the city.
The Stubaital has always been famous among experienced paragliders for its good thermal conditions and is also equally popular as an area for training.
Russian high-school seniors graduated and said farewell to their student years on May 25, in a time-honored ritual that includes the ceremonial ringing of the "Last Bell" at schools all over the country.
This past week was filled with numerous festivals, protests and other interesting events. Take a look at Sputnik's weekly gallery to see what's been going on around the world.
