St. Petersburg Celebrates City Day: Drummers, Bicycles and an Elephant Parade

The 315th anniversary of St. Petersburg was celebrated with a number of outstanding events, the most memorable of which was the elephants' parade in the center of the city.

The parade started with a circus show, with elephants and Akhal-Teke horses prancing in a dignified manner.

After the show, orchestral drummers from many Russian cities began the procession on Nevsky Prospect, the city's main street.

The procession ended with a unique event, with a record having been broken in terms of the number of drummers performing at once. In total, about one thousand musicians lined up on the roadway along the Gostiny Dvor on Nevsky Prospect, drumming simultaneously.