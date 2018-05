The Stubaital has always been famous among experienced paragliders for its good thermal conditions and is also equally popular as an area for training.

The popular Fliegertal in the Stubai Valley is surrounded by the Tyrolean Mountains. It is the central valley of the Stubai Alps. The flying season here is about 300 days a year. Depending on the wind direction, a pilot can choose the right starting point to take an unforgettable flight above the city of Neustift. Several mountain flights are available here in different directions, and from altitudes ranging between 300m and 1,200m.