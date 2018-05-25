This Week in Pictures: May 19 - May 25

From scantily covered runway models and the wedding celebrations of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, to wild festivals and protests ongoing around the world, browse our gallery to see what's transpired this past week.
This past week was filled with numerous festivals, protests and other interesting events. Take a look at Sputnik's weekly gallery to see what's been going on around the world.
From scantily covered runway models and the wedding celebrations of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle, to wild festivals and protests ongoing around the world, browse our gallery to see what's transpired this past week.
The Dukha nomads have maintained their age-old way of living, setting camps in the Taiga forests, up till now. Although aspects of their culture slowly fade away, like the Dukhan language, other traditions are carefully preserved, including their pagan beliefs, clothing, and cuisine. Explore their world in Sputnik's gallery.
Artists from Germany and from all over the world have splashed color onto Berlin's industrial landscape and turned the city into an open-air contemporary art museum, as the European capital hosts its first Mural Fest. The best street art has been displayed in Sputnik's gallery.
Although they say that life is no bed of roses, it sometimes seems quite the case for world leaders. While the German media seeks for the "hidden meaning" behind Vladimir Putin giving Angela Merkel a bouquet during their latest meeting, Sputnik presents many of the flowers their counterparts have given each other over the years.
Members of Berlin's ethnic groups in traditional costumes and dancing to music celebrate the cultural diversity of the carnival, making their cultures visible and available for everybody else.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)