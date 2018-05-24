Meet the Inhabitants of Taiga Debris: Reindeer, Herders and Shamans of Mongolia

The Dukha nomads have maintained their age-old way of living, setting camps in the Taiga forests, up till now. Although aspects of their culture slowly fade away, like the Dukhan language, other traditions are carefully preserved, including their pagan beliefs, clothing, and cuisine. Explore their world in Sputnik's gallery.

The Dukha nomads have been herding reindeer freely in the vast Taiga forests of the eastern Sayan Mountains. They have migrated throughout the dense woods of Siberia for generations. In 1926 an international border was drawn between the Republic of Tuva, later part of the Soviet Union, and Mongolia in 1926, leaving the majority of the Dukha population on the Mongolian side of the border. Although they are losing some of their authentic traits, for instance the Dukhan language, and adapting themselves to more modern ways, some traditions remain intact. Sputnik let you peek into their world.

READ MORE: From Mongolia to Europe on Camels: 12,000 km Caravan Promotes Nomadic Culture