Members of Berlin's ethnic groups in traditional costumes and dancing to music celebrate the cultural diversity of the carnival, making their cultures visible and available for everybody else.

Thousands of dancers have taken part in the street parade on Pentecost on May 21, in Berlin, Germany where they performed, with about half a million people from all over the world watching the Carnival of Cultures. For four days, professional artists and amateurs, as well as people from all over the world, participated in the enchanting spectacle containing traditional and contemporary cultural elements.