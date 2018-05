May 19 marks the 96th anniversary since the founding of the Pioneer movement in the USSR. The day that a person would join the movement was a very important event in every Soviet adolescent's life.

The Pioneers were members of the Vladimir Lenin All-Union Pioneer Organization of the Soviet Union.

"High rise our campfires into the blue night, we are pioneers, the children of the workers, near is the time of our best years and the pioneers' motto is, 'Always be ready'!" These words, which are taken from the famous Pioneer song"Higher Rises our Campfire," perfectly describe the atmosphere of those days gone by.