Beginning of Holy Month of Ramadan Across the Globe in Photos

Ramadan is a sacred time for Muslims who believe that during this month the heavens open up and God can hear all their prayers. From dawn till dusk for the entire month, Muslims consume neither food nor water.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, during which Muslims observe the holy fast. Ramadan coincides with different months of the Gregorian calendar.

Observing the fast is one of the five pillars of Islam, which is aimed at bringing Muslims closer to God. The faithful abstain from eating and drinking during the daytime in order to feel the sufferings of those less fortunate. During this month Muslims often give money to charity and help the hungry.

During Ramadan the faithful exercise self-restraint and try to spiritually detoxify, that is why they also have to refrain from sexual relationships and bad habits. Fasting is obligatory for adults.

On Wednesday, millions of Muslims marked the beginning of Ramadan, which is due to end on June 14 this year. Our gallery offers a look at how people across the globe were preparing for Islam's holiest time.



