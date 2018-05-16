State of Qatar: Where Skyscrapers Meet Desert

The state of Qatar on the coast of the Persian Gulf has gained notoriety for its massive oil and gas exports, ambitious infrastructure projects and booming financial activities. However this Arabic state with its largest city, Doha, has a lot more to offer, including museums and Islamic culture, as well as picturesque parks and markets. Now the country wants to add sports to its profile, preparing venues and infrastructure for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Some worry that due to climate change and global warming some areas of Qatar, where temperatures in the summer can reach 50 degrees Celsius, could become uninhabitable for humans by the 2070s. As long as life is still booming there, Sputnik will provide you with the highlights.

