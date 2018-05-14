Register
14 May 2018
    Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests

    • Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    • Two Sides of Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy's Opening Amid Violent Protests
    • White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump is seen ahead of the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem
    • An elderly Palestinian man falls on the ground after being shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel, east of Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018
    • Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech during the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on May 14, 2018
    • Palestinians carry a demonstrator injured during clashes with Israeli forces near the border between the Gaza strip and Israel east of Gaza City on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians readied for protests over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem
    • U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin unveils the seal for the new U.S. embassy, as he stands next to Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018
    • Palestinians run for cover from tear gas during clashes with Israeli security forces near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip, east of Jabalia on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem
    • U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on screen as he delivers his speech during the opening ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018
    • A Palestinian man uses a slingshot during clashes with Israeli forces along the border with the Gaza strip east of Khan Yunis on May 14, 2018, as Palestinians protest over the inauguration of the US embassy following its controversial move to Jerusalem
    • Senior White House Adviser Ivanka Trump and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin stand next to the dedication plaque at the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, during the dedication ceremony of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem, May 14, 2018
    • Medics treat Palestinian children suffering from teargas inhalation during a protest near Beit Lahiya, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 14, 2018
    © AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner
    Presentation of colors by US Marines and singing of the US national anthem during the opening ceremony of the new US embassy in Jerusalem, Monday, May 14, 2018

    Take a look at the opening ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem and violent Gaza protests that have claimed dozens of lives in the following photo gallery.

    May 14 has marked the joy of the Israelis as their decades-long dream of the recognition of Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital has finally come true due to the controversial decision made by US President Donald Trump, who has "kept his promise." However, while Ivanka Trump and her husband and White House colleague were attending the embassy's opening ceremony, dozens died and thousands were injured in violent mass protests in Gaza against Washington's move.

    Tags:
    Palestine, Gaza Strip, Israel, Jerusalem
