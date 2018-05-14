Two Sides of Israel-Palestinian Conflict: Embassy Opening Amid Violent Protests

Take a look at the opening ceremony of the US embassy in Jerusalem and violent Gaza protests that have claimed dozens of lives in the following photo gallery.

May 14 has marked the joy of the Israelis as their decades-long dream of the recognition of Jerusalem as the Jewish state's capital has finally come true due to the controversial decision made by US President Donald Trump, who has "kept his promise." However, while Ivanka Trump and her husband and White House colleague were attending the embassy's opening ceremony, dozens died and thousands were injured in violent mass protests in Gaza against Washington's move.