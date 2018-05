The air show at the Kubinka air base in the Moscow region was visited by some 35,000 people, according to organizers.

The celebration of the 80th anniversary of the Kozhedub Aircraft Display Center has taken place at the Kubinka air base in the Moscow region.

The main event of the celebration turned out to be the two-hour program of flights of four Russian aviation groups, the Berkuts, the Strizhi, the Russian Knights and the Sokols of Russia, as well as performances by the First Flight group.