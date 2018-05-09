Moscow's 2018 Victory Day Military Parade in Photos

This year marks the 73rd anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazism in the Great Patriotic War (1941-1945). In a massive military parade, 13,000 servicemen marched through the Red Square in Moscow along with 159 vehicles and 75 aircraft.

The military parade opened with a speech from Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he praised the role of the Soviet Union during World War II and the valor of its soldiers.

During this year's parade, some of Russia's recently developed weapons were displayed for the first time; for example, the new Su-57 stealth jet fighter, which was developed for air superiority and attack roles, or the BMPT Terminator armored fighting vehicle.

After the military show, more than one million people took part in the Immortal Regiment march, a patriotic initiative where people march with photos of their family members who fought in World War II.

Here is a look at the most spectacular moments of the Victory Day celebration on the Red Square in Moscow.