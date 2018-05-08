What Do Researchers Hunt for in Antarctic Neutrinos?

To unlock cosmic mysteries, physicists have turned Antarctic ice into a huge detector. They use it to locate neutrinos with extra-high energy (traces of the most powerful explosions and cataclysms in the universe).

Each year, scientists launch balloons with high-tech equipment from the McMurdo Station for this purpose. Physicists from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI are conducting the Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) experiment to search for ultra-high-energy (UHE) cosmic neutrinos together with the NASA Astrobiology Institute at the University of Hawaii.

This photo story was prepared with the support of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, a participant in the 5-100 Russian Academic Excellence Project.