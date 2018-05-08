What Do Researchers Hunt for in Antarctic Neutrinos?

Each year, scientists launch balloons with high-tech equipment from the McMurdo Station for this purpose. Physicists from the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI are conducting the Antarctic Impulsive Transient Antenna (ANITA) experiment to search for ultra-high-energy (UHE) cosmic neutrinos together with the NASA Astrobiology Institute at the University of Hawaii.
This photo story was prepared with the support of the National Research Nuclear University MEPhI, a participant in the 5-100 Russian Academic Excellence Project.
