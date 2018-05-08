Stars From Heaven and Inferno Inmates: Whom Met Gala 2018 Brings to New York

The highly anticipated haute couture and, eventually, ridiculous costume party, the Met Gala took the Catholic Church for its theme. Watch what angels, sinners, saints and other celestial beings set their foot onto the red carpet in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in Sputnik's gallery.

The Costume Institute Gala, which has already turned into cultural phenomena, became more iconic this year than ever before. This year's dress code “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” has turned the ball into a fancy "priests and whores party."

Along with an uproar among Catholics, the theme event brought lots of crosses, tiaras, halos, flowers, blings as well as horns and wings to the Metropolitan Art Museum in New York, where Hollywood stars and pop-divas try to outshine each other and eventually raise money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute every year.

READ MORE: Divine Looks: Catholics Enraged Over 'Religious Appropriation' at Met Gala 2018

Despite the religious angle, the event wasn't at a loss for semi-naked dresses; lots of bodies were exposed. Even a female Pope showed up in a mini. We've picked the best gowns, inspired by the Catholic Church and made by world known designers for our gallery.