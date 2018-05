Several hundred people took part in the annual festival "Khibiny-bikini-2018" in the Khibiny Mountains, Russia. Not only residents of the Murmansk region, but also guests from Moscow and St. Petersburg were skating and skiing in bathing suits.

Participants have approached the festival creatively, beach clothes and colored wigs were no longer surprising, two dinosaurs, Santa Claus, and a bride have all been seen on skis. The emotions were off-the-charts and despite the cool weather, the atmosphere was hot. Spring has finally sprung in the Khibiny Mountains. It all ended in accordance with the holiday mood, with colorful a fireworks display and a disco.