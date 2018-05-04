This Week in Pictures: April 28 - May 4

Browse this gallery compiled by Sputnik to see what has transpired in the various corners of our planet during the last seven days.
From protests in Armenia to Labor Day rallies around the world, from Victory Day parade rehearsals in Moscow to the Mrs. & Mr. Russia Earth 2018 beauty contest - follow Sputnik’s weekly gallery and see what’s going on around the world.
Browse this gallery compiled by Sputnik to see what has transpired in the various corners of our planet during the last seven days.
Pedestrian streets in European cities were first created to shield people from the noise and dangers of the developing automobile traffic. Now these streets are important from an environmental point of view as well. Take a look at some of the most interesting streets in Europe.
The Kolomenskoye Museum Reserve in Moscow is taking visitors to the Middle Ages in the fourth tournament of St. George which will bring together the best knights from Canada, Great Britain, Holland and Belarus.
The former Soviet Union and other communist countries celebrated Labor Day every May with banners, marches, and demonstrations; take a look at how it was back then in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
Owners of video rental stores and exotic ear cleaners from Bangladesh have one thing in common: their services may soon be rendered obsolete.
The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.
Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.
The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.
In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.
A user comment will be deleted if it:
The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.
Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com
The letter must contain:
If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.
In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.
To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com
All comments
Show new comments (0)