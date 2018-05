Pedestrian streets in European cities were first created to shield people from the noise and dangers of the developing automobile traffic. Now these streets are important from an environmental point of view as well. Take a look at some of the most interesting streets in Europe.

The formation of pedestrian zones in European cities has often been associated with historical planning, as the narrow medieval streets are rather difficult to use as roads for cars.

One of the most striking examples is the Belgian town of Bruges. The center of this small town is open only for pedestrians, bicycles, scooters, motorcycles and horse-drawn carriages, as no cars are allowed to enter.