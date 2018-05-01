Register
19:02 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Photo

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day

    Get short URL
    0 41

    News

    All news
    All news
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    • Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    © Sputnik / Shjerbakov
    A physical fitness parade in Red Square on International Workers' Solidarity Day, 1969

    The former Soviet Union and other communist countries celebrated Labor Day every May with banners, marches, and demonstrations; take a look at how it was back then in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

    Russia has celebrated May Day since 1917, but it was only proclaimed an international holiday in 1918. In 1928, the Labor Code was amended, and May 2 was declared an additional non-working International Day holiday. Although the holiday had its roots in ancient European spring celebrations, by 1904, the international labor movement had dedicated the day to the drive to establish an 8-hour work day.  Each year, hundreds of thousands of Soviet citizens celebrated the law that established the shorter shift; previously, workers had toiled for as many as 10-16 hours every day. 

    Tags:
    celebration, parade, Labor day parade, May Day, Russia, Soviet Union
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More photos

    • Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
      Last update: 16:35 30.04.2018
      16:35 30.04.2018

      Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe

      Owners of video rental stores and exotic ear cleaners from Bangladesh have one thing in common: their services may soon be rendered obsolete.

      15
    • Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant
      Last update: 19:33 29.04.2018
      19:33 29.04.2018

      Stunning Participants of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 Beauty Pageant

      The final round of the Belarus Spring Queen 2018 beauty pageant was held in the Belarusian capital of Minsk on April 27. The contestants, representing universities from all over the country, had to rely not only on their good looks, but also on their wits, social and artistic skills in order to prevail in this contest.

      22
    • The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018
      Last update: 21:19 28.04.2018
      21:19 28.04.2018

      The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018

      A massive bridge spanning a strait in the Black Sea, an island in the Pacific Ocean, a spacecraft docking with an orbital facility, Martian landscapes and terrestrial auroras, distant stars and whole galaxies – all of this is contained in this month’s space photo gallery compiled by Sputnik for your enjoyment.

      15
    • The Wonderful Discovery of Homo Naledi, a New Twist in Anthropology
      Last update: 12:42 28.04.2018
      12:42 28.04.2018

      The Wonderful Discovery of Homo Naledi, a New Twist in Anthropology

      Discoveries in the Rising Star cave, located some 50 kilometers from the South African capital Johannesburg, have baffled anthropologists all over the world.

      10

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse