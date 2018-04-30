Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe

Owners of video rental stores and exotic ear cleaners from Bangladesh have one thing in common: their services may soon be rendered obsolete.

As tech progress and societal development gains pace, some jobs drastically change or completely disappear. Humanity has already had to say goodbye to milkmen, phone operators and ice cutters for the better or worse.

More such disappearances are to come, as the list of endangered and rare skills has significantly grown. Ahead of May Day, Sputnik has picked photos of those who may reconsider their job choice now, but still remain loyal to their professions despite all odds. Some of them are the last of their kind.