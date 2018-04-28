The Great Beyond: Space Photography Highlights of April 2018

Browse this gallery and see some of the most spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets captured by cameras installed on spacecraft and ground telescopes this month.
A massive bridge spanning a strait in the Black Sea, an island in the Pacific Ocean, a spacecraft docking with an orbital facility, Martian landscapes and terrestrial auroras, distant stars and whole galaxies – all of this is contained in this month’s space photo gallery compiled by Sputnik for your enjoyment.
Discoveries in the Rising Star cave, located some 50 kilometers from the South African capital Johannesburg, have baffled anthropologists all over the world.
South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for a historic summit on Friday at the border truce village of Panmunjom.
From April 21 to April 27, this week has been full of news and events, which have been collected by Sputnik in this photo gallery.
April 26 is an international day of remembrance to mark the memory of victims of radiation accidents and disasters, declared by UN General Assembly following the Chernobyl nuclear disaster.
