North Korea's Leader Kim Jong-un Meets South Korea's President Moon Jae-in

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met for a historic summit on Friday at the border truce village of Panmunjom.

This marked the first time that Kim has crossed the North Korean border to meet with Moon.

Meeting up at the border, Kim and Moon smiled and greeted each other with a handshake. They later posed for photos on both sides of the border before walking off to join a parade.

This meeting comes after the thaw in relations that took place on the Korean Peninsula leading up to the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in which North Korea agreed to participate in the games and join its southern neighbor as a unified Korea.