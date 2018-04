Beauty pageant "Russian Beauty-2018" was held on the evening of April 24 in Moscow.

The final of the contest was held at the Korston Hotel. In total, 20 girls from all over the country competed for the coveted title. Prior to that, these participants had won regional competitions.

The stunning participants were aged 16 to 30 years. They took part in the competition, demonstrating evening gowns, swimwear and sports attire.

The winner of the beauty pageant's coveted crown was Irina Safronova.