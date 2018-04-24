Pole Dancing Competition: Fusion of Acrobatics, Gymnastics and Theater

The tournament Pole Art Show International 2018 was held in Minsk, Belarus on April 22. Mesmerizing photographs of the performances demonstrate the strength, agility and beauty of the pole dancers.

Pole dancing is a combination of dance and acrobatics centered on a vertical pole. The performance art, which was previously popular only in strip clubs, is now gaining mainstream popularity and is practiced in dance studios and fitness clubs.

This form of dancing requires core strength, coordination and exotic moves all combined into one. Promoters of pole dancing are trying to change people’s views, seeing it not as a sexual form of dancing, but rather as form of acrobatics.



