The new Panorama 360 sky deck, which is nestled on top of the "Federation East" Tower of "Moscow City," has been noted in the Russian Record Book as the highest observation point of any building in Europe. Those who are not afraid of getting to the 89th floor with only a thin glass, dividing them from the clouds, may enjoy a head-spinning view on Moscow's center from 327 meters. Sneak peeks from the new sightseeing stop are in our gallery.