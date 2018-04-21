Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets

Although we are more used to her portraits depicting all sorts of hats and calm facial expressions, on Elisabeth II's 92nd birthday we reveal another side of the queen, showing how close the British queen can get to people.

Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, known all over the world as Elisabeth II, was born in 1926, ascended the throne in 1952 and since then hasn't only made history as the longest serving monarch in British history, but has became a phenomena in pop culture. Her image has been used in all sorts of works, from TV series and movies to memes. The best art pieces dedicated to Her Majesty in places you least expect to see her are gathered in Sputnik's gallery.

