Register
19:58 GMT +321 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Photo

    Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets

    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    News

    All news
    All news
    • Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    • Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    • Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    • Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    • Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    • Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    • Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    • Elizabeth II, Queen of The Streets
    This graffiti in New Oxford Street, London, captures Elizabeth's iconic traits - her favorite corgi dogs as well as hats and polychrome outfits.

    Although we are more used to her portraits depicting all sorts of hats and calm facial expressions, on Elisabeth II's 92nd birthday we reveal another side of the queen, showing how close the British queen can get to people.

    Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary, known all over the world as Elisabeth II, was born in 1926, ascended the throne in 1952 and since then hasn't only made history as the longest serving monarch in British history, but has became a phenomena in pop culture. Her image has been used in all sorts of works, from TV series and movies to memes. The best art pieces dedicated to Her Majesty in places you least expect to see her are gathered in Sputnik's gallery.

    READ MORE: Top 10 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Queen Elizabeth II

    Tags:
    street art, queen, anniversary celebrations, birthday, graffiti, Queen's birthday celebrations, Banksy, Queen Elizabeth II, London Bridge, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    More photos

    • This Week in Pictures: April 14-20
      Last update: 22:27 20.04.2018
      22:27 20.04.2018

      This Week in Pictures: April 14-20

      From Russian beauties in bikinis to fully covered Somalian girls, from rallies in Brazil to protests in the UK and clashes in France - follow Sputnik’s weekly gallery and see what’s going on around the world.

      30
    • Last update: 22:16 19.04.2018
      22:16 19.04.2018

      Chemical Laboratory Warehouse of Militants Discovered in Douma

      On April 17, Russian troops uncovered a lab in Douma, which, according to chemical defense specialist Alexander Rodionov, could have been used by terrorist groups for the production of chemical weapons.

      10
    • 'Light is Stronger Than Ever': 70 Years of Israel's Independence in Pictures
      Last update: 18:17 19.04.2018
      18:17 19.04.2018

      'Light is Stronger Than Ever': 70 Years of Israel's Statehood in Pictures

      Israel has plunged into a two-day celebration of its 70th Independence Day, which was preceded by an annual solemn mourning ceremony in honor of soldiers fallen in the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, which began the day after the state’s establishment.

      7
    • Last update: 15:43 18.04.2018
      15:43 18.04.2018

      Apocalyptic Scenario: Huge Sandstorm Sweeps Through Iranian City of Yazd

      Iran’s city of Yazd has been engulfed by a sandstorm which transformed day into night and left many without electricity.

      7

    Recommended

    Best this week

    Best this month

    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse