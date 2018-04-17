Diversity of Heritage: Lesser Known World Monuments and Historic Sites

April 18 marks the International Day of Monuments and Historic Sites. Each year this day is celebrated with different activities including visits to monuments, heritage sites, and conferences. Sputnik takes a look at some of the lesser known world heritage sites.

This day, also known as World Heritage Day, was established in 1982 by the Assembly of the International Council for the Protection of Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), established under the auspices of UNESCO.

The purpose of the International Day for Monuments and Sites is to encourage local communities and individuals throughout the world to consider the importance of cultural heritage identities and communities.

It also aims to promote the awareness of cultural diversity and vulnerability and the efforts required to protect and conserve it.