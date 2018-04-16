'Day of Sun': North Korea Celebrates Anniversary of Founder's Birth

The Day of the Sun is one of the main public holidays in North Korea, which marks the birth anniversary of the country's founder Kim Il Sung, grandfather of current North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

North Koreans have celebrated this day with concerts, flower festivals and cookie sculpture shows. People brought flowers to the monuments of Kim II Sung and his son Kim Jong Il on Mansu hill in the center of Pyongyang.

The Kimilsungia festival of flowers was opened for the occasion where a specially bred species of orchids, named after Kim Il Sung, was the highlight. Chefs and skilled persons from across the country created sweet sculptures. Many Koreans, as well as tourists have visited Mangyongdae, the birthplace of former President Kim Il Sung.