Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record

A new record was set by the mountain descent in swimsuits on Saturday at the ski resort of Sheregesh. A total of 1,525 brave skiers and snowboarders in bikinis and bathing shorts descended from Mount Zelenaya. Last year, 1,496 people took part in the "naked" descent.
The organizers noted that this year, for the first time, a large number of guests came from foreign countries. The main prize was awarded to a participant named Carolina, who came to Sheregesh from Uganda.
