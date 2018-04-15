Siberia-Style Spring: Mass Hill Descent in Bikini Hits Record

A mountain descent in bathing suits is one of the most spectacular events of GrelkaFest 2018, which was held in the Russian ski resort of Sheregesh on April 6-15. Thousands of people also took part in numerous activities including the Holi festival of colors, ski jumping and snowboarding, a beauty contest and a number of concerts.

A new record was set by the mountain descent in swimsuits on Saturday at the ski resort of Sheregesh. A total of 1,525 brave skiers and snowboarders in bikinis and bathing shorts descended from Mount Zelenaya. Last year, 1,496 people took part in the "naked" descent.

The organizers noted that this year, for the first time, a large number of guests came from foreign countries. The main prize was awarded to a participant named Carolina, who came to Sheregesh from Uganda.

WATCH: GrelkaFest 2018: Mass Bikini Mountain Descent