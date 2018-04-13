This Week in Pictures: April 7-13

Browse this gallery compiled by Sputnik and see what has transpired in various corners of our planet during the last seven days, and what these events looked like.
Aerobatic teams performing high-speed maneuvers, bikers celebrating the coming of spring, parkour enthusiast prowling the ruins of Syria’s Aleppo, religious observances and sports events, tanker collisions and protest rallies, military drills and US Senate hearings - peruse Sputnik’s weekly gallery and see what’s going on around the world.
On April 12, Russia is celebrating Cosmonautics Day, which was established in 1962 to commemorate the first manned space flight, when in 1961, a booster rocket took into orbit the Vostok spacecraft with the first cosmonaut on board — Soviet citizen Yuri Gagarin.
The most transparent ice in the world is known to be Lake Baikal's. The thickness of the ice in winter reaches up to 1,5-2 meters, it can sustain a vehicle of about 15 tons. Enjoy a selection of lofty images snapped by Sputnik’s photographer at the legendary Siberian Lake.
Red carpet selfies will be banned at this year’s star-studded event that begins on May, 8. Violators will not be let in to see films, said senior festival official Thierry Fremaux.
Parkour was created in France in the 1980s as "Art du Deplacement" and has gained enormous popularity among the many activities and hobbies that continue to exist despite the war in Syria.
