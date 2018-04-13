This Week in Pictures: April 7-13

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (L) speaks with Senator John Thune R-SD (C), and Senator Chuck Grassley R-IA (R), following a joint hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee and Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington DC. On April 10

Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg took personal responsibility for the leak of data on tens of millions of its users, while warning of an "arms race" against Russian disinformation during a high stakes face-to-face with US lawmakers.