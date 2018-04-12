Celebrating Cosmonautics Day in Russia: Space Yesterday & Today

On April 12, Russia is celebrating Cosmonautics Day, which was established in 1962 to commemorate the first manned space flight, when in 1961, a booster rocket took into orbit the Vostok spacecraft with the first cosmonaut on board — Soviet citizen Yuri Gagarin.

In 2011, on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the first space flight by Gagarin this date was also declared as the International Day of Human Space Flight.

Having travelled around the Earth for 1 hour and 48 minutes, the reentry module landed on the territory of the Soviet Union. At an altitude of several miles from the surface of the Earth, Gagarin ejected with a parachute and landed on a field near the Volga River.

Just in time for Cosmonautics Day, Sputnik published the newly declassified archival documents with never-before-seen materials on Yuri Gagarin.