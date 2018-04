Red carpet selfies will be banned at this year’s star-studded event that begins on May, 8. Violators will not be let in to see films, said senior festival official Thierry Fremaux.

Thousands of festival visitors have used to take selfies every year as movie stars walk the red carpet at the film festival on the French Riviera.

Senior festival official Thierry stated that selfie hunters cause the festival to become "disorganized and the program to run late." But he also called for aesthetic concerns.

"[Selfies] are not beautiful. They are grotesque. They are ridiculous. We want to restore a bit of decency," he said.