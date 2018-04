Parkour was created in France in the 1980s as "Art du Deplacement" and has gained enormous popularity among the many activities and hobbies that continue to exist despite the war in Syria.

Syrian teenagers have been practicing parkour for several years and have refused to quit training despite the current state of the city. Aleppo has been almost destroyed by the Syrian conflict. Parkour tracers use the city's ruins as their training equipment, making stances on the roofs and jumping through damaged window frames.